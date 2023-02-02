UAE leaders mourn death of eminent businessman Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla

Prominent UAE businessman and former minister Muhammad Saeed Al-Mulla passed away, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 97, after a life full of work, giving, and achievement in several sectors in the UAE.

Muhammad Saeed Al Mulla contributed to the establishment of a number of non-oil Emirati institutions that have become the pillars of the diversified national economy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, mourned the death of Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter, “Today, brother Muhammad Saeed Al-Mulla put his travels in the presence of his Lord… May God have mercy on him, and dwell him in his spacious gardens, and grant his family patience and solace.

Muhammad Al-Mulla contributed with his generation in building the state of the union... and served his countrymen in all his positions... and put his mark in the economic march of his country... for him we pray, and from his Lord is mercy and forgiveness…

Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, also mourned the death.

Sheikh Maktoum said, “Today, the UAE and Dubai, lost Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, who was an example of patriotism and sincerity. He made great contributions to government work, and achieved many achievements in the economic field and the business sector. We ask God to bless the deceased with the abundance of his mercy.”

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said, “May God have mercy on Muhammad Saeed Al Mulla… A patriotic model of the first men of the Emirates, who accompanied the establishment of the union and served his country sincerely. He left his mark in the financial and business sector and was one of the influential economists in Dubai.”

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President said, “We lost today Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, the former minister and prominent businessman and one of the men who worked sincerely to achieve the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan and his brothers, the rulers of the Union. With his departure, we lost a patriotic figure who served her country with sincerity and loyalty.

“My sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, asking God to have mercy on him.”

Emirati businessman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founder and Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, said, “With hearts that believe in God's will, today I received the news of the death of Muhammad Saeed Al Mulla.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his children and all members of his family on the death of this patriotic economic figure. I learned a lot from him in my early days.

“May God bless him in His spacious gardens, and grant his family patience and solace. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return…”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.