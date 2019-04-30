UAE leaders offer condoles to Vietnamese President on death of former President

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Nguyen Phu Trong of Vietnam, expressing his deepest condolences on the death of former President of Vietnam Le Duc Anh.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables to President Trong.