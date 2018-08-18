UAE leaders order formation of emergency relief committee to provide assistance to flood-affected people in Kerala, India

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has instructed the formation of a national emergency committee to provide relief assistance to people affected by flash floods in the Indian State of Kerala.

According to the President's instructions, the committee will be chaired by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and include representatives from the UAE's humanitarian organisations.

The committee will also seek the help of dignitaries of the Indian resident community.

The south Indian state was hit by the most massive and worst floods in a century, which killed hundreds of people, displaced hundreds of thousands of local population and swept away their homes.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, extended their heartfelt condolences to the brotherly Indian people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the loss of life over the last few days.

The UAE leaders' instructions stressed the importance of mobilising national efforts of UAE humanitarian actors to coordinate emergency relief operations to help the victims of the affected people in a way that reflects the spirit of the historic friendship that bind the peoples of the UAE and India and directly supports the Indian government's efforts to miminise the devastating impact of the floods on the population.