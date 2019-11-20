UAE leaders perform funeral prayers on the body of Sultan bin Zayed

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Sheikhs, and large crowd this afternoon performed funeral prayers on the body of the late H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed The First Mosque in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi.

UAE President condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; three-day official mourning declared, flag flown at half-mast

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has condoled the death of his brother H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, who passed away Monday.

At the directives of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the UAE will observe an official mourning period of three days with the flag flown at half-mast.

In the statement, the Ministry prays to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace, and grant Al Nahyan's Family all patience and solace.