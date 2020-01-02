UAE leaders receive New Year's greetings

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received messages of congratulations from Their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings and Princes of countries around the world, on the occasion of the New Year, 2020.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received similar messages on the occasion.