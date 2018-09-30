UAE leaders send condolences to Indonesian President for quake victims

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, for the victims of the earthquake, which struck the island of Sulawesi and resulted in several deaths and injuries.

Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Indonesian President.