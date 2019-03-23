UAE leaders send condolences to Iraqi President for victims of capsized ferry

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today sent a cable of condolences to Dr. Barham Saleh, President of the Republic of Iraq, for the victims of the ferry which capsized in the Tigris River, near the city of Mosul.

His Highness the President expressed his deepest sympathy and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the victims' souls in heaven and provide their families with patience and fortitude.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Iraqi President.