UAE leaders send Ramadan greetings to Arab, Muslim heads of state

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent cables of congratulations on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan to Kings, Presidents and Emirs of the Arab and Islamic countries.

Similar cables to the Arab and Muslim leaders have been sent by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.