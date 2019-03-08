UAE leads world in women’s empowerment: Amal Al Qubaisi

By Wam

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, stated that women in the UAE will participate in this year’s "International Women’s Day" by celebrating their overall achievements, since the establishment of the federation.

She also pointed out that the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to raise the percentage of female members of the FNC to 50 percent by its next edition not only reflects the directives of the wise leadership and their awareness of the role of women in achieving the country’s advancement and sustainable development, but it also guarantees the UAE’s regional and international pioneering in global competitiveness indexes, and achieves the total empowerment of Emirati women, which was the goal of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In a statement marking the annual International Women’s Day, which will take place on 8th March, Dr. Al Qubaisi stressed that Emirati women are living during a time of prosperity, which is reflected by the country’s quality of life and employment standards, due to the unlimited support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) - the pioneer of giving, the inspiration for Emirati, Gulf and Arab women, and who also inspired every success story witnessed by the country."

"Today, Emirati women, through the FNC’s upcoming elections, are at the verge of a new historic era of national giving. A historic challenge awaits them, and we are confident that they will overcome these challenges, as well as dazzle everyone and highlight their excellence, and their entitlement to the stature they have reached, and the unlimited confidence and support of the wise leadership, to affirm their worthiness to receive complete empowerment. They will remain the key partner of their brothers, men, in various national sectors, in creating the future and achieving the targets of the UAE Vision 2021, which aims to make the UAE one of the best 25 countries in the world in terms of achieving gender equality by 2021," she added.

Dr. Al Qubaisi then noted the vital role of the "National Strategy for Women Empowerment and Pioneering in the UAE 2015-2021," which was launched by Sheikha Fatima to achieve women’s empowerment and removing the obstacles facing their participation in all sectors.