UAE lends a helping hand to Australia

By WAM

Humanitarian organisations are joining forces to raise funds and help those impacted by the unprecedented bush fires raging across Australia.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stated, "A grassroots movement is growing in the UAE community to support Australia at this time. Burj Khalifa, Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines and many others are showing that ‘#mateshelpmates.'' Al Hashemy held talks with the Australian Minister of Home Affairs, the Hon Peter Dutton, and heads of other entities in Australia, to coordinate with them in this regard and determine the type of support needed.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Emirates Red Crescent Secretary-General, said today that discussions had been held with the Australian Red Cross on how best to help those who had lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods as a result of the fires burning across Australia.

The two organisations had decided to launch an appeal across the Emirates to raise funds for bush fire victims, Al Falahi said.

"Our Leadership is always keen to help those in need during difficult times. I thank the community living in the UAE in advance for any contribution they can make for our friends in Australia,’’ Al Falahi said.

The joint appeal comes just a day after His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed the fires in a telephone call to Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, and told him the UAE was ready to support the Australian people under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

The Acting Ambassador in the Australian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Julie Shams, said she was humbled by the support that Australia has received in the UAE. "I’m very grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, and all UAE entities for their kind offers of support, and I know all Australians will be touched by this generosity from our friends on the other side of the world."