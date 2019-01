By Wam

The UAE martyr navigator Jasim Abdullah Ali Tunaiji was laid to rest at Al Rams cemetery in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday.

Ali Tunaiji died in helicopter crash during a rescue mission at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

A number of senior local officials, army and police officers and personnel, as well as citizens offered funeral prayer on the body of the deceased at Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Mosque in Al Rams.