UAE, Mexico boosting cooperation

By Wam

UAE Ambassador to Mexico Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali has met with the Mexican Assistant Secretary of Communications and Transportation Carlos Alfonso Moran Moguel. The two sides explored ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries across different sectors.

At the meeting, Al Menhali and Moguel emphasised that their cooperation and partnership would support bilateral projects and initiatives, particularly those of overall benefit, as is the case with the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, which the UAE intends to promote and upgrade through the nomination of Captain Aysha Al Hamili, Permanent Representative of the UAE to ICAO, and is a candidate for the post of the President of the ICAO Council for the upcoming election in 2020-2022.

The UAE aims to highlight Al Hamili's vast experience in the field of civil aviation and issues related to the work of the organisation. Her nomination reflects the UAE's global role and its exceptional experience in the global aviation industry.

For his part, the Mexican Assistant Secretary reaffirmed the ministry's keenness and the government of Mexico to promote and support important projects between the two countries.