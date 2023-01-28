UAE Ministry of Interior Confirms Continued Stability of Weather Conditions

By
  • Emirates247
Published

"Ministry of Interior, in partnership with National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, confirms ongoing stability of weather conditions across UAE. Based on reports from National Center of Meteorology and monitoring operations

The Ministry confirmed, that all police leaders and concerned authorities dealt with proactivity and high flexibility to ensure the safety of society and to preserve lives and property.

Print Email
Back to top