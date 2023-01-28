UAE Ministry of Interior Confirms Continued Stability of Weather Conditions
"Ministry of Interior, in partnership with National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, confirms ongoing stability of weather conditions across UAE. Based on reports from National Center of Meteorology and monitoring operations
The Ministry confirmed, that all police leaders and concerned authorities dealt with proactivity and high flexibility to ensure the safety of society and to preserve lives and property.
