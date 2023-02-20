UAE: No visa renewal if it is valid for 6 months

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) affirmed that the new updates of the smart services system, which were put into force on Feb.1, 2023, included not allowing applications for a residence visa renewal request if its validity is more than 6 months.

ICP added that the new updates included the availability of several services to be put into the individual’s accounts, through the ICP's smart channels, including services for cancelling and amending visa data in the accounts of citizens of the GCC countries registered without an Emirati identity, the provision of services for printing visa and residence details in the accounts of visa holders, and the provision of a service Exemption from Emirates ID (fingerprint and ICAO) procedures for individual accounts on the E-Channel.

ICP reduced the steps related to the process of issuing and renewing residency, to be accompanied by the identity card to be in a unified form including the services of issuing and renewing residency and identity card in one application, instead of the previous separate applications.

Through its website and the UAEICP smart application, the ICP made it possible to renew the residency associated with the identity electronically through 4 steps, starting with registration and account creation, submitting a visa permit renewal application, paying the prescribed fees, and finally issuing the visa and receiving the Emirates ID containing visa data.

When submitting a request to renew a visa permit, a passport of the sponsored person, whose validity is not less than 6 months, must be available, ICP clarified.

The requirements for obtaining the service, including a medical test and health insurance, must be completed within the specified period in order not to cancel the application, according ICP.

