UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education advancement efforts: Abdullah bin Zayed

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, has commended the collective efforts being made at the country level to ensure a sustainable learning process in the UAE, paying particular thanks to students' parents for their "significant role in the successful results achieved hitherto through the distance learning system."

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah's remarks came as he chaired today a virtual meeting of the Council where he described all teaching and administrative staff of government and private schools across the country as the "unknown soldiers whose tireless efforts are the best guarantee for a successful educational process for the country's citizens and residents."

"The current trying times have proved the value and feasibility of efforts made to invest in our private schools, with their various curricula, over the past years, during which the common good of our students has been on top of our priorities," Sheikh Abdullah maintained.

"Thanks to the concerted efforts made by all stakeholders, we have enabled our students to continue their current academic year. We have survived all headwinds and created innovative tools that helped our students forge ahead with their academic learning process as per best international practices," he added, extending thanks to all private schools that have provided financial facilities and reduced their academic fees to help their students.

"The distance learning process endorsed by the Ministry of Education is reflective of the strategic and visionary vision of the UAE wise leadership to ensure a sustainable learning process driven by the latest knowhow and qualified national cadres," Sheikh Abdullah added, expressing his belief that the education system in the UAE has become a role model for other countries in the region and the entire world, thanks to the concerted efforts made by all stakeholders in the country.

"The UAE today is reaping the fruits of years-long education advancement efforts aimed to establish a robust technology infrastructure across all schools and universities. This advanced infrastructure has ensured the education drive has not been affected by the current conditions, which entail home education for all students in order to protect them against the COVID-19 pandemic," Sheikh Abdullah said.

"The coming period will see more proactive efforts and initiatives to cope with a rapidly changing world in order to ensure quality general and high education systems in cooperation with all parties concerned," he added.

For his part, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, presented during the meeting a benchmarking study by the ministry to review the approaches carried out by various countries of the world toward the repercussions of COVID-19 and the remote learning platforms used by these countries and their decisions taken with regards to exams, assessment tests, and college admission conditions and requirements.

"Such benchmarking reviews have driven home the fact that the UAE is among the forerunners in applying distance learning in an integrated way at the country level for both government and private schools. This happens at a time the education process in other countries came to a grinding halt as part of their precautionary measures to bring coronavirus under control," the minister added.

The minister also reviewed the national efforts being made to establish a solid base for remote-education, utilising latest knowhow in the transition across all government and private schools to the era of modern education.

Attending the meeting were Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, and Saeed Ahmed Ghobash, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Chairperson of the Department of Education and Knowledge, Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority, and Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

