UAE, Oman accelerating relations

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today met with Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the Sultanate of Oman's Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, to review ways of further boosting relations between the two sisterly countries across all fields.

The meting, which took place at the Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport, addressed a series of regional issues of common interest.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah commended the brotherly relations binding the two countries, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, underlining the UAE's determination to develop cooperation across all fronts.

The Omani minister commended the historical relations between the two countries under the support and wise vision of the two countries' leadership.

Attending the meeting were Ahmed Ali Al Balooshi, Director of the GCC Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Dr Khalid bin Said bin Salim Al Jaradi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to UAE.