UAE, Pakistan accelerating defence cooperation

By Wam

Federal Minister for Defence Production of Pakistan Zubaida Jalal today received Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al-Balushi, Head of the Executive Directorate of Industries and Development of Defence Capabilities at the Ministry of Defence of the UAE in Islamabad.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the UAE and Pakistan and ways to enhance them in various defence fields. They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest.

A number of senior officials from both sides attended the meeting.