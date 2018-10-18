UAE, Pakistan advancing media cooperation

By Wam

UAE and Pakistan have reaffirmed their determination to further advance their ties in the fields of media and communications.

This came during a meeting UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, had with Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, here.

The Pakistani minister hailed the impressive media developments in the UAE, expressing his country's desire to intensify cooperation in the future by accelerating the exchange of visits and MoUs that advance bilateral relations to a higher level.

"UAE and Pakistan are bound by common threads to their religious and cultural values and their strong historical relations are based on a solid foundation laid down by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," said the UAE ambassador during the meeting.

"Culture has become a major pillar for comprehensive development," he noted, reaffirming that the coming period will see more collaboration between the two countries in areas of media and communications.