UAE, Pakistan developing ties

By Wam

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, today received Zubaida Jalal, Pakistani Federal Minister for Defence Production, who is currently visiting the UAE as part of her country's participation in IDEX 2019.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan and Minister Zubaida Jalal exchanged talks on the UAE-Pakistan ties and ways of developing them in all fields. They also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

The Pakistani Minister and her accompanying delegation praised the UAE's leading position at regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, and a number of senior officials.