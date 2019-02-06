UAE, Pakistan explore collaboration in job market

By Wam

Nasser bin Thani Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has met with Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

At the meeting, the two sides re-affirmed their countries’ commitment towards developing the historic ties between the two nations in terms of work force.

The meeting touched on the country’s strategic policies and underlying vision that was adopted to anticipate the job market’s future needs, and develop workers’ capabilities. The move aims to meet the current and upcoming job requirements in relation to skilled labour, as the UAE continues to move forward with its plans for developing a knowledge-based economy.

They also highlighted the role of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue in supporting bilateral and multilateral relations between member countries, in terms of developing skill-sets and documenting them, in addition to the mutual discloser of both labour sending and receiving nations, in compliance with national policies of member countries. This step aims to mitigate risks that arise from technology development and its impact on the job market.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials from both countries, including Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Deputy Under-Secretary of Communications and International Affairs at the ministry.