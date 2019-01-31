UAE Parliament passes draft law regulating space sector

By Wam

The Federal National Council has passed a federal draft law regulating the space sector, a landmark step conducive to ensuring a leading global position for the country in this industry.

The draft law ensures the UAE will be among the leading nations that boast an integrated legislative system governing the space sector on account of its significant role in stimulating the national economy.

The draft law was signed during the Seventh Session of the Fourth Ordinary Round of the 16th Legislative Chapter which convened today at the Parliament's premises under the chairwomanship of Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC.