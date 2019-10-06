UAE participates as Guest of Honour in Italy's LuBeC International Cultural Festival

By WAM

Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has attended the 15th edition of the LuBeC International Cultural Heritage Festival in which the UAE participated as the Guest of Honour and first Arab country to be hosted at the event.

The opening was attended by Omar Obaid Mohamed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy; Emanuela Claudia Del Re, Italian Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and Paolo Glisenti, Commissioner-General for Italy at Expo 2020 Dubai, along with a number of Italian officials and representatives of the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways, and Expo 2020 Dubai.

"The selection of the UAE as the festival's Guest of Honour highlights the richness of the country's cultural scene and reflects the long-standing relations between the UAE and Italy at the cultural and literary levels, not to mention the robust diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries," said Ghobash.

Ambassador Al Shamsi expressed his delight at the UAE's participation in the festival, which he said is considered one of the most important cultural events in Europe.

The festival ran from 2nd to 4th October, 2019.