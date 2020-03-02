UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Directors-General of Customs

By WAM

The UAE is participating in the 51st Meeting of Directors-General of Customs for the North of Africa, Near and Middle East (MENA) region, which started in Cairo today.

The two-day meeting is addressing the key role played by technology in accelerating trade exchanges between the member states of the World Customs Organisation.

The Customs President in Bahrain, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is the Regional Representative for North Africa, Near and Middle East, and Deputy President of WCO, said during the meeting that the WCO's member states have developed precautionary measures to ensure protection against Coronavirus.

"A statement will be issued at the end of the meeting to drive home the efforts being taken to fight the novel virus," he said.

The country’s delegation to the meeting is headed by Director-General of the Federal Customs Authority, Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi.

