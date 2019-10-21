UAE participates in China Education Expo-Beijing 2019

By WAM

The Ministry of Education showcased the 'Learning in the UAE' platform during its participating in the 20th China Education Expo-Beijing 2019.

The exhibition was part of the annual International Education Conference held at the China National Convention Centre, Beijing, China on 19th and 20th October.

Two of the UAE's higher education institutions, the UAE University, UAEU, and Khalifa University, participated in the conference. Their booths sought to explain the UAE’s higher education system and leading scientific research, as well as its stature as a popular academic destination for students from around the world.

Dr. Hassan Obaid Al Mheiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Accreditation and Educational Services, Ministry of Education, said that the UAE is an attractive destination for young people and students of various nationalities, while pointing out that education fairs, including the exhibition, create opportunities for sharing the best global practices in the education sector.

"Through the 'Learning in the UAE' platform and our partner higher education institutions, we aim to share our expertise in the field of education, as well as help students learn about the most important developments," Al Mheiri said.

Over the past two decades, eight Emirati universities have ranked among the top three percent of world universities, according to the QS Global 2020 ranking. In addition, two Emirati universities were ranked among the top 50 in Asia for the first time, according to the Asian Universities 2019 ranking published by Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019.

Since 2000, the exhibition has been held in many Chinese cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, and organised by the China Association for International Exchange Education.