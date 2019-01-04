UAE participates in World Braille Day

By Wam

The UAE is taking part in the World Braille Day designated by the UN on 4th December to encourage the visually impaired to read and write and to contribute effectively in their societies.

The UAE has made great strides in the use of Braille in all areas of life, especially the education and health sectors, as well as many service sectors.

The role of the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO, is one of the pioneering experiences at the national level in the care of people of determination especially those with visual challenges as the philanthropic organisation is working tirelessly to provide all means of decent life for them in implementation to the directives H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO.

Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, said that the foundation, as part of its comprehensive development plan for the care of people of determination especially the visually impaired, has established the Blind Care Department, which provides specialised quality services for them.