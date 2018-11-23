UAE population hits 9.3m until December 31 2017

By Wam

The UAE population amounted to 9,304,277 until December 31st 2017, a 2 percent growth over 2016, according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA).

Males stood at 6,415,942 , and females at 2,888,335, making the gender split at 69 percent male and 31 percent female, according to administrative records dated up to December 31, 2017.

The UAE is among the first countries in the region to reveal the population count relying on national administrative data methodology. This methodology has many advantages, such as very high accuracy, speed of processing and dissemination of data.

"Since the inception of the FCSA, one of our strategic objectives has always been to spare no effort in evolving and modernising the statistical ecosystem in the UAE in accordance with best and most advanced global standards and best practices," said Abdulla Nasser Lootah, FCSA Director-General.