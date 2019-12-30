UAE praised for ‘collective wisdom’ in space industry

By WAM

The UAE’s "collective wisdom" in charting a new Space Age has been praised by India’s foremost space scientist, who was most recently Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO.

Koppillil Radhakrishnan, who is a member of the Advisory Committee of the UAE Space Agency, said about the coming two decades in space technology that "what is significant for the future is the Global Exploration Roadmap for 2020-40 for human and robotic exploration of the Moon and Mars."

Writing in a special issue today in India’s ‘The Economic Times’, Radhakrishnan said the Global Exploration Roadmap for 2020-40 "was drawn up through the collective wisdom of the national space agencies of the UAE, India, Russia, Japan, China, France, Italy, the Republic of Korea, Ukraine, and the UK, along with NASA and the European Space Agency, orchestrated under the banner of International Space Exploration Coordination Group."

Radhakrishnan’s expert article is about a "New Space Age" frontier. "There have been several success stories of bilateral and multilateral joint space missions, notably the International Space Station," he writes.

"The world is at the dawn of a New Space Age. Humankind’s persistent quest to explore the universe and know more about life, new paradigms of a multipolar world emphasising international cooperation, setting aside their varied geopolitical aspirations and tensions, exponential advances in enabling technologies and a rapidly growing commercial space enterprise all drive this transformation," he concludes.