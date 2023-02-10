UAE President accepts condolences from Ajman, UAQ rulers and Sheikhs over passing of Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accepted condolences from H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, over the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also accepted condolences from Sheikhs and UAE citizens. Accepting condolences along with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed were Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, at the mourning majlis set up at the Al Mushrif Palace.

Everyone extended their heartfelt condolences and their sympathies to the family of the deceased, praying the Almighty God to grant her his mercy and forgiveness and to grant her family patience and solace. The mourning majlis was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

