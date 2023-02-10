UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, citizens over death of Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accepted condolences from several Sheikhs and citizens over the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi.

Accepting condolences along with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed were Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, at the Al Mushrif Palace.

Everyone extended their heartfelt condolences and their sympathies to the family of the deceased, praying the Almighty God to grant her his mercy and forgiveness and to grant her family patience and solace.

