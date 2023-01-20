UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability'

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has announced that 2023 will be the “Year of Sustainability”.

The "Year of Sustainability" will include several initiatives, activities and events that draw upon the UAE's deep-rooted values of sustainability and the legacy of its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It will also focus on environmental sustainability by inspiring collective action through a nationwide commitment towards sustainable practices, in line with the UAE’s national strategy, bringing together everyone who calls the UAE home to work towards a prosperous future.

The year also aims to showcase the UAE’s commitment towards fostering a global collaboration in seeking innovative solutions to challenges, such as energy, climate change and other pressing issues related to sustainability.

The year-long initiatives are overseen by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; and H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, “Sustainability has been a fundamental principle in the United Arab Emirates since its unification. The nation continues to serve as an exceptional model for environmental conservation and resource management. The late Sheikh Zayed was a global leader in environmental and climate action, leaving behind a legacy that we continue to follow today.”

His Highness added, "Today for Tomorrow embodies the UAE's approach and commitment to sustainability and its responsibility to protect the future. By working, making efforts and initiating actions today, we are ensuring that we leave behind a legacy of stewardship for future generations, just as our ancestors did for us.”

His Highness also emphasised that the Year of Sustainability has particular significance as the UAE prepares to host the 28th United Nations climate change summit, Conference of Parties (COP28). He stated that the UAE is determined for COP28 to set a precedent in the collective global efforts to address climate change.

His Highness also invited community members and institutions to engage with the initiatives and activities of the Year of Sustainability and come together in collective efforts that lead the nation towards a more sustainable future.

The "Year of Sustainability" solidifies the UAE's commitment in addressing current challenges and promoting sustainable practices at an individual and community level. Notable examples include the "Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative", which details the country's commitment to promote environmental protection, and its efforts to create thriving communities ideal for living and working.

The announcement comes following the successful conclusion of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023, which saw the participation of numerous state leaders and officials worldwide. This further cements the UAE's position as a leader in promoting sustainability awareness both domestically and internationally and reinforces its commitment to tackling the challenges associated with it.

The UAE has long been a leader in promoting clean energy and building effective partnerships for the benefit of the global community. One notable partnership is The UAE-US Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE), which will catalyse US$100 billion in financing and other support in addition to deploying 100 new gigawatts (GW) of clean energy in the US, UAE and emerging economies around the world by 2035.

