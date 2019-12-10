UAE President appoints new FNC Secretary-General

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Decision No. 07 of 2019 appointing Dr. Omar Abulrahman Salem Al Nuaimi as the Secretary-General of the Federal National Council, FNC.

Dr. Al Nuaimi has extensive experience in academia and government work. He was awarded the Prime Minister's Medal for the 'Distinguished Assistant Under-Secretary' category in January 2019, for his role at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Dr. Al Nuaimi has chaired the Abu Dhabi Dialogue General Secretariat. The Abu Dhabi Dialogue, ADD, was established in 2008 as a forum for dialogue and cooperation between Asian countries of labour origin and destination. The ADD consists of 17 member countries.

He has also represented the UAE during the United Nations intergovernmental negotiations of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

The newly appointed FNC Secretary-General has served on several boards, including the UAE Gender Balance Council Board, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments Board of Directors, and the Board of Trustees of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Ajman. Dr. Al Nuaimi was also a faculty member at the United Arab Emirates University.

He holds a PhD in Business Administration specialising in change management and information systems from the United States of America, and he is also a graduate of the UAE Government Leadership Programme.