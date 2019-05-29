UAE President confers Order of Independence on Swiss ambassador

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has conferred the Order of Independence, First Class, on Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE, in recognition of her efforts during her tenure, which contributed to enhancing and boosting friendly ties between the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, officially presented the Order to the Swiss diplomat during a meeting at the ministry’s headquarters today.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the ambassador and commended the role she played in strengthening the relationship between UAE and Switzerland and wished him all success in her future assignment.

The Swiss Ambassador expressed her appreciation and thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, praising his wise policy and the prominent role the UAE plays regionally and internationally..

She also thanked all the government entities for their support and cooperation that made her job a success, and supported the deepening of the links between the UAE and Switzerland.