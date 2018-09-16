UAE President issues Decree amending Commercial Companies Law

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree-Law No. 07 of 2018 amending articles within Federal Law No. 02 of 2015 on Commercial Companies.

The Decree stipulates that Article 14 of Federal Law No. 02 shall be amended to reflect that the Memorandum of Association of a company and each amendment thereto shall be made in Arabic and attested by a competent authority, failing which the Memorandum of Association or the amendment thereto shall be null and void. If the Memorandum is issued in a foreign language in addition to Arabic, the Arabic text shall be the applicable text in the State. The Memorandum of Association shall be attested by the competent authority in person or by electronic signature as determined by the authority. In specific cases, as deemed by the authority, a Notary Public shall attest the Memorandum of Association.

The Decree-Law shall be effective from the day of issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.