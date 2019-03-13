UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing 13 Emirati public prosecutors

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued Federal Decree No. 26 of 2019 appointing 13 public prosecutors in the Federal Judiciary.

The new prosecutors were sworn in this morning by Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, in the presence of Judge Mohammed Hamad Al Badi, Chief Justice of the Supreme Federal Court, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, Sultan Rashid Al Matroushi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, and Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud Al Kamali, Director-General of the Judicial Training Institute.

The UAE Minister of Justice welcomed the prosecutors to an elite group of individuals representing the country as protectors of the its laws and justice system.

Al Dhaheri called on the prosecutors to exert all efforts to strengthen and advance the rule of law and justice, providing the best of their efforts serving citizens and residents alike with due diligence and care.

The newly appointed prosecutors are: Nasser Mohammed Nasser Mohammed Al Khatteri, Ali Saeed Ali Al Bahar Al Shehhi, Hamid Khamis Saeed Khamis Al Saadi, Walid Mohammed Ahmed Kassem Al Kindi, Ahmad Abdullah Ahmed bin Jakeh Al Mansouri, Abdulaziz Abdullah Saeed Abdullah Al Naqbi, Abdul Rahman Daoud Ibrahim Abu Al Shawarib Al Awadhi, Abdullah Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Ali, Abdulaziz Mohammed Abdulla Dalk Al Shehhi, Abdullah Hamad Obaid Tarim Al Shamsi, Salem Suhail Salem Rakad Al Ameri, Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah bin Yaarouf Al Naqbi and Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi.