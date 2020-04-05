UAE President issues federal decree appointing Mouza Al Suwaidi Undersecretary at Ministry of Community Development

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal decree of 2020 appointing Mouza Ibrahim Mohamed Al Suwaidi Undersecretary at the Ministry of Community Development.

Al Suwaidi boasts over 22 years of experience in the field of Information and Communications Technology, which she initiated at the Department of Economic Development before joining the Dubai Smart Government.

Since joining the Dubai Electricity and Water Electricity (DEWA) in 2009, she launched a flurry of initiatives that led her to chairing the Information Technology Sector since 2014 through 2017. In 2018 she was appointed Head of Operations at the Innovation and the Future Sector at DEWA.

Al Suwaidi has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the United Arab Emirates University, and an Executive Diploma in General Administration from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. National University of Singapore.

