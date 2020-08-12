UAE President issues two Decrees on Ministry of Presidential Affairs

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree No.112 of 2020 appointing Saeed Saif Salem Al Neyadi as the Executive Director of Presidential Protocols at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs with the grade of Assistant Undersecretary.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa also issued Federal Decree No.113 of 2020, appointing Alia Mohammed Abdullah Mohammed Al Mehrezi as Executive Director of Institutional Support at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs with the grade of Assistant Undersecretary.

The Decrees shall be effective from the date of their issuance, and the authorities concerned shall implement the provisions therein.

The two Decrees shall also be published in the Official Gazette.

