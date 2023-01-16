UAE President meets with world leaders on sidelines of World Future Energy Summit

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received a number of world leaders who are visiting the UAE to attend the activities of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed separately met, on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit, with President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia; Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda; and Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique.

His Highness welcomed the four leaders during their visit to the UAE, wishing them and their peoples further progress and prosperity.

The meetings dealt with bilateral relations between the UAE and their respective countries, and ways to develop them across various fields.

They elaborated on the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and its role in advancing sustainability on a global scale, as well as joint cooperation between the UAE and their countries in this regard.

They also reviewed the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which is hosted by the UAE this year, highlighting its importance in mobilising joint international action to address climate challenge, and providing support to developing and poor countries, especially in Africa, in mitigating its negative effects.

The meetings were attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces.

