UAE President receives Hamed, Omar bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Khalifa in Evian

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Executive Council Member, at his residence in Evian, France.

Their Highnesses extended their greetings and well wishes to President Sheikh Khalifa on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa welcomed Their Highnesses, who wished continued health and happiness for the President, and sustained security, prosperity and progress to the UAE leadership and people.