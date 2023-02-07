UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.

The two leaders engaged in friendly conversation and reviewed several topics of concern to UAE citizens, including the potential for maximising state gains and advancing the ambitious developmental strategy adopted by UAE leaders to accomplish the aspirations of UAE nationals.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to perpetuate the track record of achievements of the Emirates across all fronts.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and citizens.

