UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah at Qasr Al Bahr palace.

During the meeting, they had cordial conversations and spoke about a variety of topics and issues concerning the affairs of the nation and the UAE citizens.

The meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Spokesman for the Federal National Council, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and a number of sheikhs, guests and UAE citizens.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.