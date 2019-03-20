UAE provides emergency relief aid to 3 countries affected by Cyclone Idai

By WAM

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has announced that the UAE will provide AED18.3 million in emergency aid to Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, following the devastation incurred by Cyclone Idai that has affected more than 1.5 million people.

The announcement follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring the situation by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The disaster relief aid consists of food supplies and food supplements for children, medical and medicinal supplies, as well as shelter supplies to assist 600,000 individuals across the three countries.

Three ERC delegations will head to each of the affected nations, and ensure the swift delivery of the emergency relief supplies to those affected by Cyclone Idai.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that the UAE leadership's directives are in solidarity with the three countries who were hit hard by the cyclone, leading to destruction of critical infrastructure, and displacement of residents.

He explained that Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed is closely monitoring the situation, and ensuring relief plans set by the ERC are able to provide maximum levels of support to individuals affected by the cyclone.

Al Falahi noted that the ERC delegations will also carry out field inspection visits to further assess the on-the-ground situation, so that further assistance plans are set to be implemented.