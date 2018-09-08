UAE provides humanitarian assistance to Kingdom of Lesotho

By Wam

Marking the Year of Zayed, the UAE Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, has provided 154 food baskets - provided by Sharjah Charity International - and water bottles - donated by Dar Al Ber Society - to Maseru, the capital and largest city of the Kingdom of Lesotho, in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister, Monyane Moleleki.

Fatima Al Suwaidi, First Secretary at the embassy, said the assistance is part of the mission's humanitarian and development activities in the Year of Zayed and is in the implementation of the UAE leadership's directives to provide services to and alleviate the suffering of underprivileged children and orphans.

The deputy prime minister thanked the government and people of the UAE and wished further prosperity and stability to the UAE.

He also hoped there would be constructive cooperation to develop basic community capacities.