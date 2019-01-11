UAE ranked world's top aid donor in 2017

By Wam

For the fourth time over the past five years UAE spends more on aid to develop other countries than any other nation on earth compared to its wealth, states a new report of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, OECD.

Data published by the Development Assistance Committee of the OECD noted that the UAE spent AED14.55 billion (US$3.96 billion) which is 1.03 per cent of its Gross National Income, GNI, in development assistance in 2017. Almost 67 per cent of which is in form of grants.

The achievements made across multiple domains translate the humanitarian vision of the UAE wise leadership and their keenness to stand by sisterly and friendly countries in times of weal and woes.