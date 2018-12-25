UAE releases statement regarding Sheikha Latifa

By Wam

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation released a statement on Monday, detailing a communique by the UAE Mission in Geneva rebutting allegations regarding H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Below is the statement in full:

"On 21st December 2018, the UAE Mission in Geneva delivered a communique regarding H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum to the Office of Special Procedures at the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. The communique responds to and rebuts false allegations and provided evidence that Her Highness Sheikha Latifa was at home and living with her family in Dubai.

At the request of the family, on 15th December 2018, Mary Robinson, former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former President of Ireland, met with Her Highness Sheikha Latifa in Dubai. Photographs taken during the afternoon they spent together have been shared, with their consent. During her visit to Dubai, Mary Robinson was reassured that H.H. Sheikha Latifa is receiving the necessary care and support she requires."