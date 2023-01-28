UAE residents can apply for a visit visa for relatives or friend from abroad: ICP

The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), announced that UAE residents can apply for a visit visa for a relative or friend from abroad through the UAEICP smart application.

ICP called on all individuals to download the UAEICP application and benefit from the many and varied services offered, including requesting a visit visa for a relative or friend.

“Applying for the issuance of a visa requires logging in through the application using the UAE Pass digital identity, selecting “Start a new service,” clicking on “New Visa,” to display a list containing a visa for several trips, depending on the type of visa desired (for 30 days, 60 days or 90 days), ICP clarified.

ICP added that once the user selects the service of issuing a visitor visa for a relative or friend through the app, according to its duration, all the data of the host individual in the country appear automatically, and he only has to follow completing the steps of submitting the application, entering the visitor’s identification data, then attaching the required documents and paying the prescribed fees.

