UAE responds to Qatar's claims of violating human rights

By Wam

The United Arab Emirates has lodged a memo with the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, reaffirming the country's abidance by the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, and its categorical rejection of any form of racial segregation.



The memo responds to the false claims and misinformation cited by Qatar in its complaint lodged with the Committee on March 8th 2018, where Doha alleged that the UAE has violated the Convention by deporting all Qatari citizens who were living in the Emirates before the boycott decision on June 5th 2017.



The UAE's memo refers to the statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on July 5th 2018 which refutes the above-mentioned Qatari allegations. The memo also includes official statements that prove that thousands of Qatari citizens continued to live in the UAE even after the severing of relations and that more thousands of Qatari nationals have been allowed back into the country since then, affirming that the Qatari nationals in UAE are enjoying all the rights given to all foreigners residing in the country.



The memo reiterated the UAE's commitment to UN rules and regulations and human rights charters. It noted that the UAE is continuing to work closely with the Committee, affirming that all measures taken by the UAE in this respect are essentially targeted against the Qatari government's policies and its support for terrorism and extremism as well as its attempts to destabilise the UAE and other countries in the region.



The UAE measures are not meant in any way to inflict any harm on Qatari citizens who are rather suffering from their own regime and its policies, the memo concluded.