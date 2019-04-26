UAE, Romania accelerating agricultural cooperation

By Wam

Prospects for furthering agricultural cooperation between the UAE and Romania were the main topic of discussions between Petre Daea, Romanian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the UAE Ambassador to Romania, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Saeed Al Matroushi.

The meeting occasioned a review of the genuine investment opportunities up for grabs for business people from the two friendly countries in the field of agriculture.

The UAE ambassador noted the steadily growing links between the two countries and expressed willingness to enable Emirati firms willing to invest in Romania and to accelerate knowledge transfer and exchange of expertise between the two sides.