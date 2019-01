By Wam

The UAE Ambassador to Romania Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Saeed Al Matroushi has met with Secretary of State for Global Affairs of Romania Monica Gheorghita, and discussed ways of boosting cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting, which was held at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the two sides affirmed that the current cooperation between the UAE and Romania is at a very high level and is characterised by mutual trust, support, and based on the common interests of the two countries.