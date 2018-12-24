UAE Rulers condole Indonesia's President on Tsunami victims

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo on victims of the Tsunami that hit Sunda Strait beaches and resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Indonesian President.