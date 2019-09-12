UAE Rulers condole President of Indonesia on death of former president

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, on the death of the former Indonesian President Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables to President of Indonesia.